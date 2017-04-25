Fijian navy officer returns on HMNZS Hawea

/ Front page / News

A 21-YEAR-OLD Fijian naval officer is part of the Royal New Zealand vessel HMNZS Hawea crew that is expected to arrive in the country this week.

Michael Brown has been posted as bridge watchkeeper.

His role was to ensure the ship stays on course throughout the 2590-kilometre journey.

Originally from Vanua Levu, Mr Brown joined the Republic of Fiji Military Forces in 2014 after graduating from St John's College in Cawaci. He enlisted in the navy in 2015 and then undertook basic and navigation training conducted by the New Zealand Navy.

A statement from the New Zealand Defence Force yesterday said the country was sending "Hawea" to Fiji to help patrol the South Pacific country's territorial seas and exclusive economic zone.

The trip will be Mr Brown's first operation.

"This is my first operation," he said.

"I was excited and happy when I was told I was coming to Fiji. I'm really fortunate to be picked for this posting."

The young Fijian naval officer said he hoped to further his knowledge of navigation during his posting on HMNZS Hawea.

"My family encouraged me to join the navy, especially my granddad and my uncle Toni who often took us out to sea for fishing or diving.

"I also thought that joining the navy will allow me to explore the beauty of Fiji's islands that I have not seen myself," said Mr Brown.

The vessel will be in Fiji for six months.