Judge acquits men of rape

THE High Court in Lautoka has acquitted two men from Nadi of two counts of rape.

In his judgment, Justice Sunil Sharma overturned a guilty opinion by assessors, ruling that the two men did not rape a woman at Koroivolu Park four years ago.

Lautoka lawyer Iqbal Khan represented the two accused persons during the trial in the High Court.

Justice Sharma said during cross examination, the complainant had inconsistencies between her evidence in court and what she had told the police after the alleged incident at Koroivolu Park on April 23, 2013.

Justice Sharma said the complainant agreed that she had signed a police statement, but she did not read the statement and it was not read to her.

He said the complainant stated that the recording in her police statement that she had sexual intercourse with the first accused, who was her boyfriend at the time, was false. He added that under further cross examination, the complainant never told her sister that she had been raped by the two men. Justice Sharma said she did, however, tell her sibling that she had sex at Koroivolu Park. He did not accept the evidence by the complainant, labelling it as untruthful and unreliable. He further said that a medical professional who examined the complainant could not confirm whether she had been raped.