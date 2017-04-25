Fiji Time: 10:59 AM on Tuesday 25 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Judge acquits men of rape

Repeka Nasiko
Tuesday, April 25, 2017

THE High Court in Lautoka has acquitted two men from Nadi of two counts of rape.

In his judgment, Justice Sunil Sharma overturned a guilty opinion by assessors, ruling that the two men did not rape a woman at Koroivolu Park four years ago.

Lautoka lawyer Iqbal Khan represented the two accused persons during the trial in the High Court.

Justice Sharma said during cross examination, the complainant had inconsistencies between her evidence in court and what she had told the police after the alleged incident at Koroivolu Park on April 23, 2013.

Justice Sharma said the complainant agreed that she had signed a police statement, but she did not read the statement and it was not read to her.

He said the complainant stated that the recording in her police statement that she had sexual intercourse with the first accused, who was her boyfriend at the time, was false. He added that under further cross examination, the complainant never told her sister that she had been raped by the two men. Justice Sharma said she did, however, tell her sibling that she had sex at Koroivolu Park. He did not accept the evidence by the complainant, labelling it as untruthful and unreliable. He further said that a medical professional who examined the complainant could not confirm whether she had been raped.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65690.6379
JPY 54.043051.0430
GBP 0.37900.3710
EUR 0.44740.4354
NZD 0.70000.6670
AUD 0.64600.6210
USD 0.48860.4716

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 25th, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. PM upsets church
  2. Village meets on headman's fate
  3. Luveni: Drug shortage not urgent
  4. MP: Minimum wage review to be ready next month
  5. Girl, 4, hit by vehicle, hospitalised
  6. PM: No law review
  7. CORRECTION
  8. Gavoka queries scheme
  9. Flotsam and Jetsam
  10. Cane harvest target

Top Stories this Week

  1. Death sparks anger Wednesday (19 Apr)
  2. Cokes17: Maia breaks record Thursday (20 Apr)
  3. Nominate while you can Saturday (22 Apr)
  4. Sawani cheerleaders Thursday (20 Apr)
  5. 30-year record stands Thursday (20 Apr)
  6. Cokes17: RKS, ACS maintain lead Friday (21 Apr)
  7. Cokes17: Natabua's Tuvusa wins Blue Ribbon title Friday (21 Apr)
  8. Cokes17: ACS ends purple reign Saturday (22 Apr)
  9. Cokes17: 29 records fall as Natabua, ACS rise Saturday (22 Apr)
  10. Another version of history A tribute to the contribution of Fiji Nepalis Sunday (23 Apr)