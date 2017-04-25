Maharaj pleads not guilty

/ Front page / News

FORMER chief executive officer of the Fiji Commerce Commission (FCC) Bobby Maharaj pleaded not guilty to one count of abuse of office.

Mr Maharaj, who is charged by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption (FICAC), appeared before Magistrate Joji Boseiwaqa at the Suva Magistrates Court yesterday.

It is alleged that Mr Maharaj, while being employed by the FCC, in abuse of authority, directed an employee of the FCC, without conducting an inspection to fill in false information to indicate an inspection was conducted of a trader and a verbal warning was issued against the trader for breaches under the Commerce Commission Decree.

This was allegedly prejudicial to the rights of the FCC and the trader. The Ministry of Industry and Trade referred the matter to FICAC.

Bail has been extended for Mr Maharaj. The matter was adjourned to July 12 for mention.