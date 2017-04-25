Usamate speaks of youth unemployment

/ Front page / News

YOUTH unemployment could be avoided if employers and institutions like the Fiji National University worked together to develop impending graduates with internship offers.

While speaking at a Fiji Airways and FNU agreement signing in Nadi recently, Minister for Employment Jone Usamate said giving university students a chance to carry out theory work in a workplace would help in their development before starting their careers.

Mr Usamate said certain workplaces did not offer graduates what they had learnt in university.

"In the world now, we're having problems with youth unemployment," he said.

"There's also the added problem that we are finding globally, between what the institutions teach and what the employers' expectations are. So it's great to have a program like this where those who are about to graduate have the opportunity to work in a company that allows them to touch up the areas where there may be some shortcomings.

"And also give those added competencies and the ability to be able to work in a real life setting."

Mr Usamate said Government's National Employment Centre was another aspect of its efforts to reduce youth unemployment.

"This is something that the Government has been trying to do, not just with individual institutions but with the National Employment Centre.

"We give unemployed youths and graduates internships and employment opportunities that are suitable to what they have learnt and what skills that they have to be able to become productive individuals."