FPRA receives $5000

PREPARATIONS for the Fiji Performing Rights Association (FPRA) annual awards night is slowly gathering momentum.

Minister for Heritage and Arts Dr Mahendra Reddy gave FPRA $5000 yesterday to sponsor this year's Best Recording Engineer of the Year category.

Dr Reddy said artistes in Fiji had their own unique identity in showcasing their talents.

"We want to see reasonable output from our young artistes working in this field and unlike developed countries having music institutions, in Fiji what we see among our artistes is their own original talent," he said. FPRA chairman Eremasi Tamanisau Jr thanked the ministry and added that music could become a career.

"We are grateful to the ministry for supporting the category for the past four years," he said.

"Music provides an alternative career path for younger people.

"It opens up an opportunity for our younger people because there are only a limited number of employable positions in the industry,"

Dr Reddy also highlighted that music was no longer a leisure activity but had developed into a fast growing industry.

"We can provide music support to a number of industries in getting our message across to the masses. We can use music to address climate change, motivate people to excel in their respective fields, in education and culture."

The awards will be held on May 13 in Suva.