Fiji Time: 10:59 AM on Tuesday 25 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Korean language, cultural program

Vishaal Kumar
Tuesday, April 25, 2017

MORE than 100 students got a first-hand experience of learning the Korean culture and language in Suva yesterday.

This is after the Korean Embassy in Fiji collaborated with the Fiji Museum and organised a three-day "Introduction to Korean Culture and Language" program to foster cultural experience between the two countries.

While opening the event, Korean Ambassador to Fiji Seong-in Kim paid tribute to the Fiji Museum for its support and full co-operation in organising the event.

Mr Kim said the fifth-year program included various courses for children that would enhance their knowledge of and teach them Korean heritage.

"Today (yesterday) it starts with a course on the basic level of Korean language, history and culture. Students will also be enjoying the fun kid's math class led by one of the Korean math teachers dispatched to Fiji," he said.

"On day two and day three, you will also be having fun with Korea's traditional plays and games and the Korean traditional handicraft class."

Fiji Museum director Sipiriano Nemani said the museum used such programs as a good mechanism not only to foster promoting Fiji culture and heritage but also other cultures that made Fiji their home.

"We are trying to promote partnerships and networking. This is very important because Fiji Museum needs a lot of assistance in terms of infrastructure and to increase our space for exhibitions. We need this collaboration to enhance our continuing work for the museum."

The day two program today will accommodate primary school students from Year 6-8.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65690.6379
JPY 54.043051.0430
GBP 0.37900.3710
EUR 0.44740.4354
NZD 0.70000.6670
AUD 0.64600.6210
USD 0.48860.4716

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 25th, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. PM upsets church
  2. Village meets on headman's fate
  3. Luveni: Drug shortage not urgent
  4. MP: Minimum wage review to be ready next month
  5. Girl, 4, hit by vehicle, hospitalised
  6. PM: No law review
  7. CORRECTION
  8. Gavoka queries scheme
  9. Flotsam and Jetsam
  10. Cane harvest target

Top Stories this Week

  1. Death sparks anger Wednesday (19 Apr)
  2. Cokes17: Maia breaks record Thursday (20 Apr)
  3. Nominate while you can Saturday (22 Apr)
  4. Sawani cheerleaders Thursday (20 Apr)
  5. 30-year record stands Thursday (20 Apr)
  6. Cokes17: RKS, ACS maintain lead Friday (21 Apr)
  7. Cokes17: Natabua's Tuvusa wins Blue Ribbon title Friday (21 Apr)
  8. Cokes17: ACS ends purple reign Saturday (22 Apr)
  9. Cokes17: 29 records fall as Natabua, ACS rise Saturday (22 Apr)
  10. Another version of history A tribute to the contribution of Fiji Nepalis Sunday (23 Apr)