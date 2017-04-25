Korean language, cultural program

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Students actively participate in an activity during the Korean Language and Culture class at the Fiji Museum in Suva yesterday morning. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

MORE than 100 students got a first-hand experience of learning the Korean culture and language in Suva yesterday.

This is after the Korean Embassy in Fiji collaborated with the Fiji Museum and organised a three-day "Introduction to Korean Culture and Language" program to foster cultural experience between the two countries.

While opening the event, Korean Ambassador to Fiji Seong-in Kim paid tribute to the Fiji Museum for its support and full co-operation in organising the event.

Mr Kim said the fifth-year program included various courses for children that would enhance their knowledge of and teach them Korean heritage.

"Today (yesterday) it starts with a course on the basic level of Korean language, history and culture. Students will also be enjoying the fun kid's math class led by one of the Korean math teachers dispatched to Fiji," he said.

"On day two and day three, you will also be having fun with Korea's traditional plays and games and the Korean traditional handicraft class."

Fiji Museum director Sipiriano Nemani said the museum used such programs as a good mechanism not only to foster promoting Fiji culture and heritage but also other cultures that made Fiji their home.

"We are trying to promote partnerships and networking. This is very important because Fiji Museum needs a lot of assistance in terms of infrastructure and to increase our space for exhibitions. We need this collaboration to enhance our continuing work for the museum."

The day two program today will accommodate primary school students from Year 6-8.