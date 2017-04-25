Suva roads upgrade

/ Front page / News

VARIOUS roads in Suva will undergo major reconstruction under the Fiji Roads Authority's "Suva Arterial Road Upgrading Project" (SARUP).

This was revealed by FRA chief executive officer John Hutchinson, who said the project was about upgrading and improving sealed roads to accommodate large volumes of traffic in Suva. "This is FRA's 2016 provisional program in which a number of roads in the Central Division will be undergoing reconstructions," he said.

"The SARUP program is a multi-phased and multi-year program so work will be carried out over a number of years. This is common around the world that has major infrastructure development projects."

Mr Hutchinson said that under the SARUP 2 program, Waimanu Rd would be subjected to intensive road repairs.

"For Waimanu Rd, FRA is also looking at a 'temporary fix' which involves a mill and fill program. This work entails removing the top 50 millimetre layer of deformed road surface and reinstating with a layer of asphalt.

"The only avenue to be clarified is the sustainability of the critical services running underneath Waimanu Rd and for this, FRA has scheduled a meeting with Water Authority of Fiji's senior managers to finalise a way forward before final approval can be made."

Mr Hutchinson revealed that Gaji Rd and Matua St had already been upgraded under the SARUP program.

Roads that will undergo repairs in the coming months are — Waimanu Rd, Amy St, Usher St, Thomson St and Foster Rd.