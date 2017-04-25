$4800 cash aid

/ Front page / News

THE Purple Rose Tea Club in Lautoka has rescued another charitable organisation facing financial issues for the homeless shelter it operates at Navutu, Lautoka.

Club founder Celine Worthington said Transformation International was an NGO that shared similar values in helping people in need.

"They were facing a few issues with their electricity and we heard that they needed urgent money to get connected to the FEA grid," she said.

"There was a large sum that they needed and we just thought we could give them a hand."

Yesterday, the club gave more than $4800 to the NGO.

"We have a long history of helping people in need and most of the people we help we find out about them in the media."

Transformation International representative Marama Yee said they were grateful to the members of Purple Rose Tea Club.

"If they did not provide this financial help, we would not be able to receive power from FEA," she said.