Fiji Time: 10:59 AM on Tuesday 25 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

$4800 cash aid

Repeka Nasiko
Tuesday, April 25, 2017

THE Purple Rose Tea Club in Lautoka has rescued another charitable organisation facing financial issues for the homeless shelter it operates at Navutu, Lautoka.

Club founder Celine Worthington said Transformation International was an NGO that shared similar values in helping people in need.

"They were facing a few issues with their electricity and we heard that they needed urgent money to get connected to the FEA grid," she said.

"There was a large sum that they needed and we just thought we could give them a hand."

Yesterday, the club gave more than $4800 to the NGO.

"We have a long history of helping people in need and most of the people we help we find out about them in the media."

Transformation International representative Marama Yee said they were grateful to the members of Purple Rose Tea Club.

"If they did not provide this financial help, we would not be able to receive power from FEA," she said.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65690.6379
JPY 54.043051.0430
GBP 0.37900.3710
EUR 0.44740.4354
NZD 0.70000.6670
AUD 0.64600.6210
USD 0.48860.4716

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 25th, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. PM upsets church
  2. Village meets on headman's fate
  3. Luveni: Drug shortage not urgent
  4. MP: Minimum wage review to be ready next month
  5. Girl, 4, hit by vehicle, hospitalised
  6. PM: No law review
  7. CORRECTION
  8. Gavoka queries scheme
  9. Flotsam and Jetsam
  10. Cane harvest target

Top Stories this Week

  1. Death sparks anger Wednesday (19 Apr)
  2. Cokes17: Maia breaks record Thursday (20 Apr)
  3. Nominate while you can Saturday (22 Apr)
  4. Sawani cheerleaders Thursday (20 Apr)
  5. 30-year record stands Thursday (20 Apr)
  6. Cokes17: RKS, ACS maintain lead Friday (21 Apr)
  7. Cokes17: Natabua's Tuvusa wins Blue Ribbon title Friday (21 Apr)
  8. Cokes17: ACS ends purple reign Saturday (22 Apr)
  9. Cokes17: 29 records fall as Natabua, ACS rise Saturday (22 Apr)
  10. Another version of history A tribute to the contribution of Fiji Nepalis Sunday (23 Apr)