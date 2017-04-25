Meteorological technicians reminded of role

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Participants attend the Basic Instruction Package for Meteorological Technicians Training in Nadi. Picture: REINAL CHAND

METEOROLOGICAL technicians from across the Pacific were reminded of their vital role in warning people when an impending natural disaster occurs.

While speaking yesterday at the opening of the World Meteorological Organization's basic instruction package for meteorological technicians in the region, deputy secretary for Infrastructure and Transport Ministry Manasa Lesuma said weather forecasters played a vital role in regional countries.

"The Fiji Meteorological Service, being a Regional Specialised Meteorological Centre (RSMC) and a Tropical Cyclone Centre (TCC) plays a vital role not only in providing the daily weather bulletins to the regional countries, but also assists in the training and capacity building of the meteorological service staff of the National Meteorological Services of the Pacific," he said.

"This training is very important for staff of meteorological services in the region as it provides basic meteorological learning of the atmosphere and the entire weather phenomenon that occurs.

"Technicians need to observe, monitor and prepare accurate and timely weather reports to the Forecasting Centre Nadi through global weather and climate observing programs and telecommunication system."

Mr Lesuma said the involvement of the Japan International Agency in the Pacific's weather forecasting was also important.

"JICA and Fiji Meteorological Service have had a long positive history beginning in the late 1980s in the area of training and capacity building for Fiji and the National Meteorological Services (NMS) of the Pacific.

"This partnership has largely been in the area of improving the delivery of weather and climate services in the South West Pacific region.

"Currently, the four-year project for Reinforcing Meteorological Training of FMS has eventuated after JICA realised their funding is of great importance to the National Meteorological Services of the Pacific in enhancing the skills and knowledge of their personnel for the delivery of quality weather and climate services.

"It is a pleasure to say that the World Meteorological Organization has a very high regard for the training activities carried out by FMS in collaboration with JICA since year 2015 in capacity building for the regional National Meteorological Services of the South west Pacific."