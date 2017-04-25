Fiji Time: 10:59 AM on Tuesday 25 April

Events aim to inspire young people

Felix Chaudhary
Tuesday, April 25, 2017

THREE events have been organised to inspire and engage young people in the history of Fiji's indenture system.

The Fiji Girmit Council said young descendants of indentured labourers did not value the sacrifice made by girmityas.

Newly-appointed council secretary Selwa Nandan said the activities had been launched in a bid to generate interest in the challenges faced by girmityas in the 1800s.

"We decided to adopt this approach after it became apparent that the younger generation had lost touch with the history of girmit and its significance," he said.

"There is a lack of understanding about their roots and origin.

"We felt it was important for them to acknowledge that we are today enjoying the fruits of our ancestors' hard labour and sacrifice.

"They gave so much to make lives better for their descendants.

"So these competitions will encourage youth to conduct research into girmit.

"It will also encourage them to read books and other publications written on the indenture system and in the process gain more knowledge about our history and appreciate the legacy left behind by the pioneers."

The Girmit Divas, which consists of competitions in three events — essay writing, oratory contests and an art competition — will be held at the Lautoka Girmit Centre on May 13 from 9am.








