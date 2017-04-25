Girl, 4, hit by vehicle, hospitalised

/ Front page / News

A FOUR-YEAR-OLD girl is admitted at the Labasa Hospital after she was hit by a vehicle on Sunday morning.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro confirmed that the incident occurred at 8.30am at Naodamu, Labasa.

Ms Naisoro said the 29-year-old driver of Korowiri was trying to avoid a man when he allegedly hit the child.

"The 29-year-old driver is from Korowiri in Labasa and he was heading from Delailabasa towards Labasa Town when he noticed a man running across the road," she said. "He claimed while trying to avoid hitting the man he did not see the four-year-old girl behind and she was bumped by the suspect. The victim is now admitted at the Labasa Hospital. Investigations continue."

Ms Naisoro called on parents to be vigilant of their children's whereabouts during the school holidays.

According to the 2016 Crime Trend Report, the Northern Division recorded eight road fatalities last year.