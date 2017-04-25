Fiji Time: 11:00 AM on Tuesday 25 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Village meets on headman's fate

Luke Rawalai
Tuesday, April 25, 2017

THE vanua 'o Somosomo in Taveuni will sit today to decide on the fate of their village headman.

The vanua was scheduled to sit last Friday but did not as village headman Semi Cagilaba was on Viti Levu for personal commitments.

Speaking to this newspaper yesterday, Mr Cagilaba said the vanua would sit today at Somosomo Village to decide on the matter.

"As of now I am still the headman and I will proudly carry out my role unless I have been asked by the people that chose me to step down," he said.

"Villagers still consider me as their headman, ignoring Government's decision to terminate me from my post."

Earlier, this newspaper had highlighted Mr Cagilaba's queries to Government after his pay was stopped without any explanations.

Mr Cagilaba had claimed that the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs had not given him a letter or informed him about reasons for the decision.

After the opening of the hydro dam last month, Mr Cagilaba claimed he was informed about his pay expulsion.

Ministry of iTaukei Affairs permanent secretary Naipote Katonitabua confirmed then that the decision was made after reports of non-performance.

Mr Katonitabua said the decision was made by the iTaukei Affairs Board.

Responding to earlier questions from this newspaper, Mr Katonitabua said despite village headmen being paid by Government through the iTaukei Affairs Board on quarterly basis subject to provision of their quarterly report to the provincial council office, they were independent.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65690.6379
JPY 54.043051.0430
GBP 0.37900.3710
EUR 0.44740.4354
NZD 0.70000.6670
AUD 0.64600.6210
USD 0.48860.4716

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 25th, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. PM upsets church
  2. Village meets on headman's fate
  3. Luveni: Drug shortage not urgent
  4. MP: Minimum wage review to be ready next month
  5. Girl, 4, hit by vehicle, hospitalised
  6. PM: No law review
  7. CORRECTION
  8. Gavoka queries scheme
  9. Flotsam and Jetsam
  10. Cane harvest target

Top Stories this Week

  1. Death sparks anger Wednesday (19 Apr)
  2. Cokes17: Maia breaks record Thursday (20 Apr)
  3. Nominate while you can Saturday (22 Apr)
  4. Sawani cheerleaders Thursday (20 Apr)
  5. 30-year record stands Thursday (20 Apr)
  6. Cokes17: RKS, ACS maintain lead Friday (21 Apr)
  7. Cokes17: Natabua's Tuvusa wins Blue Ribbon title Friday (21 Apr)
  8. Cokes17: ACS ends purple reign Saturday (22 Apr)
  9. Cokes17: 29 records fall as Natabua, ACS rise Saturday (22 Apr)
  10. Another version of history A tribute to the contribution of Fiji Nepalis Sunday (23 Apr)