Village meets on headman's fate

/ Front page / News

THE vanua 'o Somosomo in Taveuni will sit today to decide on the fate of their village headman.

The vanua was scheduled to sit last Friday but did not as village headman Semi Cagilaba was on Viti Levu for personal commitments.

Speaking to this newspaper yesterday, Mr Cagilaba said the vanua would sit today at Somosomo Village to decide on the matter.

"As of now I am still the headman and I will proudly carry out my role unless I have been asked by the people that chose me to step down," he said.

"Villagers still consider me as their headman, ignoring Government's decision to terminate me from my post."

Earlier, this newspaper had highlighted Mr Cagilaba's queries to Government after his pay was stopped without any explanations.

Mr Cagilaba had claimed that the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs had not given him a letter or informed him about reasons for the decision.

After the opening of the hydro dam last month, Mr Cagilaba claimed he was informed about his pay expulsion.

Ministry of iTaukei Affairs permanent secretary Naipote Katonitabua confirmed then that the decision was made after reports of non-performance.

Mr Katonitabua said the decision was made by the iTaukei Affairs Board.

Responding to earlier questions from this newspaper, Mr Katonitabua said despite village headmen being paid by Government through the iTaukei Affairs Board on quarterly basis subject to provision of their quarterly report to the provincial council office, they were independent.