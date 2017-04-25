Cane harvest target

/ Front page / News

THE National Farmer's Union estimates that 650,000 tonnes of cane will be harvested in the Northern Division this season.

NFU president Surendra Lal said in an interview yesterday that continuous wet weather affected cane production.

However, the union's prediction contradicts the Fiji Sugar Corporation's forecast of crop production exceeding 800,000 tonnes, as revealed by chief executive officer Graham Clark.

The crushing season in Labasa is expected to begin in early June.

On the adverse weather, Mr Lal said the continuous heavy rain experienced in Fiji since September last year was a major factor of growth experienced by farmers.

"We are looking at a good amount of money to be received by the Fiji Sugar Corporation this week to start with the preparation for 2017 crush," he said.

"We are lo­o­king at a go­od price or a substantial amount of $20 just to start with our preparation and we need it by this week.

"Our major concern is the cane access roads, which needs a lot of fixing, and we need Government to look into this before the crushing season starts.

"We have seen a number of washouts on our bridge and we want Government to release some funds quickly so all these roads can be constructed quickly before the crushing season."

Mr Lal said the poor road condition affected prompt delivery of cane to the mill.

"We need all this to be sorted in order to start at a smooth pace during crushing season," he said.

Meanwhile, the union will hold its annual general meeting on May 2 at the Labasa Civic Centre.