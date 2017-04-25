Fiji Time: 11:00 AM on Tuesday 25 April

FRA 'may tender' geotechnical work on slip

Serafina Silaitoga
Tuesday, April 25, 2017

THE Fiji Roads Authority may tender works for further geotechnical works at the slipped Lomaloma road in Macuata.

The decision comes in the wake of continuous evaluation being conducted at the site.

FRA chief executive officer John Hutchinson said at the moment the design options to fully stabilise the massive landslip were continually being evaluated.

"We may go to tender for further geotechnical works," he said.

Last week, the FRA diverted traffic flow at the site after further movements were recorded at the Lomaloma portion along the Savusavu-Labasa highway.

Mr Hutchinson confirmed that cracks started to reappear on the same portion of the stretch.

He said the FRA North team had been monitoring the site and recent movement visible on the road surface prompted the team to recommend an immediate closure, with traffic diverted on to the side carriageway.

Mr Hutchinson confirmed that the road surface dropped and deformed to a large extent in the past few weeks.

"The safety of travellers is of concern to us and we urge that motorists use the diversion route adjacent to the road," he said. "FRA engaged experts to carry out further geotechnical drilling work to try and establish the cause of the Lomaloma slip and we have progressed to design phase."

The Lomaloma slip reinstatement work was carried out in 2014 and 2015.

The FRA said a contributing factor was the heavy rainfall experienced in the area over the past weeks.








