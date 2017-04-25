Fiji Time: 11:00 AM on Tuesday 25 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Gavoka queries scheme

Aqela Susu
Tuesday, April 25, 2017

THE Education Minister, Dr Mahendra Reddy was yesterday asked in Parliament if he could consider removing the free Weet-Bix and free milk initiative and hire more teachers to teach mathematics because of the reported low pass rates in the subject.

Opposition MP Viliame Gavoka made this recommendation in a supplementary question to Dr Reddy during yesterday's Parliament session.

Mr Gavoka said Dr Reddy was earlier on record saying that he was unhappy with the pass rate in mathematics.

Dr Reddy responded and questioned why only mathematics class sizes mattered instead of other subjects.

"At national level our class size is below what we want. The issue about linking mathematics class size, why only mathematics for class size if class size is bigger for chemistry, biology, etc? Why mathematics?" Dr Reddy asked.

Meanwhile, Dr Reddy informed Parliament yesterday that the salary review size for civil servants, including teachers, was currently in progress.

He said this was as per the earlier statement of the Attorney-General and Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed- Khaiyum.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65690.6379
JPY 54.043051.0430
GBP 0.37900.3710
EUR 0.44740.4354
NZD 0.70000.6670
AUD 0.64600.6210
USD 0.48860.4716

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 25th, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. PM upsets church
  2. Village meets on headman's fate
  3. Luveni: Drug shortage not urgent
  4. MP: Minimum wage review to be ready next month
  5. Girl, 4, hit by vehicle, hospitalised
  6. PM: No law review
  7. CORRECTION
  8. Gavoka queries scheme
  9. Flotsam and Jetsam
  10. Cane harvest target

Top Stories this Week

  1. Death sparks anger Wednesday (19 Apr)
  2. Cokes17: Maia breaks record Thursday (20 Apr)
  3. Nominate while you can Saturday (22 Apr)
  4. Sawani cheerleaders Thursday (20 Apr)
  5. 30-year record stands Thursday (20 Apr)
  6. Cokes17: RKS, ACS maintain lead Friday (21 Apr)
  7. Cokes17: Natabua's Tuvusa wins Blue Ribbon title Friday (21 Apr)
  8. Cokes17: ACS ends purple reign Saturday (22 Apr)
  9. Cokes17: 29 records fall as Natabua, ACS rise Saturday (22 Apr)
  10. Another version of history A tribute to the contribution of Fiji Nepalis Sunday (23 Apr)