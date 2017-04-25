Gavoka queries scheme

/ Front page / News

THE Education Minister, Dr Mahendra Reddy was yesterday asked in Parliament if he could consider removing the free Weet-Bix and free milk initiative and hire more teachers to teach mathematics because of the reported low pass rates in the subject.

Opposition MP Viliame Gavoka made this recommendation in a supplementary question to Dr Reddy during yesterday's Parliament session.

Mr Gavoka said Dr Reddy was earlier on record saying that he was unhappy with the pass rate in mathematics.

Dr Reddy responded and questioned why only mathematics class sizes mattered instead of other subjects.

"At national level our class size is below what we want. The issue about linking mathematics class size, why only mathematics for class size if class size is bigger for chemistry, biology, etc? Why mathematics?" Dr Reddy asked.

Meanwhile, Dr Reddy informed Parliament yesterday that the salary review size for civil servants, including teachers, was currently in progress.

He said this was as per the earlier statement of the Attorney-General and Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed- Khaiyum.