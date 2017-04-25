Fiji Time: 11:00 AM on Tuesday 25 April

Crime reduction tops agenda

Aqela Susu
Tuesday, April 25, 2017

THE pushing forward of manpower to the frontlines through ongoing recruits and training of officers is a contributing factor to the reduction of crime recorded by the Fiji Police Force.

This was revealed by Defence, Immigration and National Security Minister Ratu Inoke Kubuabola while responding to a question by Government MP Alvick Maharaj in Parliament yesterday.

While there was a fluctuation in the overall crimes, he said statistics indicated an overall decrease of 13.3 per cent in crimes last year.

"The key initiatives implemented by the Fiji Police Force to reduce crimes include the strengthening of special task forces and the Duavata Policing and the collaboration with relevant stakeholders," he said.

Ratu Inoke said he was aware of significant growth in illegal drug dealings.

"We agree that there has been significant growth in the unlawful dealing of drugs, drug trafficking and other commodities are generally characterised by high levels of organisation and the presence of strong criminal groups and networks," he said.

"We can overcome these challenges if we work together as responsible citizens to fight these crimes."








