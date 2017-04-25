Flotsam and Jetsam

/ Front page / News

A MAN went to a village in Rakiraki on a work related trip.

While talking to the villagers, he said an iTaukei word which, for him, basically meant "and then".

Beachcomber heard that when the man looked up, he saw the villagers sitting with a different look on their faces.

The man asked them what had happened and they told him that whatever he was saying in the iTaukei language was a swear in their dialect. He told them that they should have told him much earlier that what he was saying was a swear in their dialect.

The villagers burst into laughter and started joking with the man, who hails from another province on Viti Levu.

Well, the lesson learnt was to be careful with what he says when visiting a different province because they all have their own dialects and meaning of certain words.