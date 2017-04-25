PM: No law review

/ Front page / News

PRIME Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has told Parliament that he does not have the political will to review the 2013 Constitution.

Labelling the 2013 Constitution as "an imposed one", the Opposition told Parliament yesterday that the supreme law of the land had no mandate and should be taken back to the people for their consent.

Responding to Opposition deputy whip Mosese Bulitavu's question on the review, Mr Bainimarama said the people had given their consent for the Constitution through the 32 Government MPs in Parliament.

"Simply put, there is no review process under the Constitution," Mr Bainimarama said.

He told Parliament that what the Constitution provided for was the process for amendments to be made into the Constitution.

"I read in the dailies this morning (yesterday) that Honourable Bulitavu has been going around the country and this is one of the questions he is been asked to do with the review of the Constitution. Madam Speaker, once again, this question by the honourable member, who I understand is a lawyer, shows that he has not read the Constitution which is the supreme law of the land. If he had done so, he would have answered to the public who have been questioning him when he is doing his rounds."

"I don't have the political will to do anything I don't want to," he said. The people at large had given their consent — here — 32 of us (Government MPs) sitting here."

Opposition MP Semesa Karavaki asked the PM to bring the Constitution before Parliament and consider a review on the principles of justice.

SODELPA MP Niko Nawaikula claimed in Parliament that the real constitution (referring to the Ghai draft) was burnt.

Mr Nawaikula later withdrew his comment when the PM asked him to provide evidence of this in Parliament.

The Opposition MP claimed in Parliament that the rights of the indigenous people were removed from the 2013 Constitution.

In response, Mr Bainimarama said Mr Nawaikula should read the preamble of the Constitution.

"This Constitution is better than any Constitution, looks after the rights of the indigenous population."