Luveni: Drug shortage not urgent

+ Enlarge this image Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Mereseini Vuniwaqa (left) and the Minister for Health and Medical Services, Rosy Sofia Akbar, outside the parliament complex during a brief break. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

SPEAKER of Parliament Dr Jiko Luveni ruled yesterday that the shortage of medicine in hospitals was an ongoing issue and therefore did not qualify to be raised as an urgent question.

Dr Luveni made her ruling after National Federation Party (NFP) leader Professor Biman Prasad filed an urgent question under parliamentary standing orders (Standing Order 43) seeking answers from the Minister for Health and Medical Services, Rosy Akbar, on the shortage of medicine at the CWM Hospital.

Prof Prasad's question filed an hour before the start of Parliament as allowed under Standing Order 43 was to have asked Ms Akbar to inform Parliament "that despite the minister's assurances of our hospitals and medical centres being fully stocked with medicine and medical supplies, why has procurement policies in the Health Ministry failed resulting in the shortage, limited supply or no supply at all of almost 80 basic medicine and medical supplies at the country's largest health facility, the Colonial War Memorial Hospital, as of Friday April 21st 2017, which is three days ago?"

The Fiji Times established Prof Prasad based his question on a list from the CWM Hospital that was compiled last Friday detailing the medicines that were out of stock.

Before the start of question time in Parliament yesterday, Prof Prasad rose on a point of order and asked the Speaker why his urgent oral question was disallowed.

The NFP leader said he was going to ask the question in the matter of public interest and bring the matter to the attention of the line minister.

Disallowing the question, Dr Luveni said the question referred to an issue that had been ongoing for some time.

"And therefore, does not qualify as an urgent question at this time and that's why this question was not allowed.

"Question that is urgent will be a matter of urgency but this is an issue that has been ongoing," the Speaker said.

When questioned outside Parliament yesterday on the claims made by the NFP leader, Ms Akbar said the question raised by Prof Prasad entailed a statistical response and she would update Parliament via a ministerial statement today.