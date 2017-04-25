MP: Minimum wage review to be ready next month

/ Front page / News

THE review of the country's minimum wage rate for unskilled workers would be complete by the end of next month, Employment Minister Jone Usamate told Parliament yesterday.

Mr Usamate told this to Parliament following a question from Social Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA) MP, Ratu Sela Nanovo on the measures being put in place to increase the national minimum wage rate.

He said Government was committed to the constant revision of the minimum wage rate.

"After establishing the national minimum wage rate in 2014, the Government has carried out its review in 2015, and right now, we have already completed one phase of the review of current national minimum wage," he said.

Mr Usamate said the first phase involved data collection from the formal and the informal sector and the data had been submitted to a contracted University of the South Pacific economist for analysis.

"So I can reassure everybody in this country that those whose wages are subject to this national minimum wage, the work is being carried out and this Government is committed to make sure that this is completed.

"The national minimum wage is intended for unskilled people who do not have any agreement with their employer that outlines what the wage rate should be."

SODELPA MP Viliame Gavoka also questioned the minister why the Government could not bring the minimum wage rate to $4 per hour which his party intended to do if in government next year.

In response, Mr Usamate said the Government was not going to pluck a minimum wage rate of $4 as various factors had to be considered.