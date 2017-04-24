Fiji Time: 12:04 AM on Tuesday 25 April

Minimum wage review to end next month

NASIK SWAMI
Monday, April 24, 2017

Update: 8:34PM FIJI�S review of the national minimum wage rate for unskilled workers will be completed by the end of next month.

This was told to Parliament by Employment Minister Jone Usamate following a question my Opposition MP Ratu Sela Nanovo today.

Mr Usamate said Government was committed to the constant revision of the minimum wage rate.

"After establishing the national minimum wage rate in 2014, the Government has carried out its review in 2015, and right now, we have already completed one phase of the review of the current national minimum wage," he said.

A University of the South Pacific economist is analyzing the data on the minimum wage rate collected from the formal and the informal sector.

 








