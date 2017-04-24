Girl in hospital; parents urged to be vigilant

/ Front page / News

Update: 8:21PM POLICE have advised parents to be vigilant of their children�s whereabouts after a four-year-old girl was admitted to the Labasa Hospital following an accident.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said the accident happened on Monday at around 8.30am along the Naseakula Road in Labasa.



The 29-year-old driver of Korowiri, Labasa was driving from Delailabasa to Labasa Town when he noticed a man running across the road.



�He claimed while trying to avoid hitting the man, he did not see the four-year-old girl behind and she was bumped by the suspect.�