Update: 8:08PM LAUTOKA will host newcomers Rakiraki in the 2017 Vodafone Premier League this weekend.

It will be an uphill battle for the Rakiraki as the side lost to Suva 4-1 over the weekend.

The Lautoka versus Rakiraki match will be held at 3pm at Churchill Park in Lautoka on Sunday.

Meanwhile, in the other matches, Nadi hosts Ba at Prince Charles Park on the same day.