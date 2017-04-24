Fiji Time: 12:04 AM on Tuesday 25 April

Macuata church ministers meet in Labasa

Monday, April 24, 2017

Update: 8:04PM PASTORS and lay ministers within the 19 circuits of the Macuata Methodist Church Circuit met this afternoon at the Nasea Methodist Church for their official welcoming church service.

The circuit's senior reverend, Reverend Atunaisa Lagilagi, said the meeting would  finish on Thursday this week.

"The meeting is an opportune time for pastors of the 19 circuits to discuss on issues raised from the members of the 19 circuits," he said.


"The meeting will end with a choir competition for churches within the 19 circuits."







