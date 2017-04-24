Cane farmers to voice opinion at AGM

/ Front page / News

Update: 7:52PM SUGAR cane farmers around the country will have a chance to voice their opinion and ideas when their annual general meeting kicks off at Civic Centre in Labasa on May 2.

The AGM will allow farmers to discuss all issues they feel needed to be solved before the crushing season starts.

National Farmers Union president Surendra Lal said the AGM would allow them to get solutions and try to work towards its improvements.

"Our major issues lie mostly on the poor condition of our cane access roads, which continuously damages our vehicles and this leads to time consumption or delay of delivery of cane," Mr Lal said.

"This poor road condition needs to be solved quickly before the crushing season starts and the Government needs to look in to this."