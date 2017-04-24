Heritage ministry sponsors music award category

/ Front page / News

Update: 7:48PM THIS year�s Best Recording Engineer of the Year category at the Fiji Performing Rights Association (FPRA) awards night will be sponsored by the Ministry of Heritage and Arts.

This comes following line Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy gifting a cheque worth $5000 to FPRA members earlier today.

Dr Reddy said music was no longer a leisure activity but developed into a fast growing industry.

FPRA chairman Eremasi Tamanisau said the support was a stepping stone for the music industry in the country.

Artists have been nominated in 15 different categories and the awards will be held on May 13.