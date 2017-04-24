Fiji Time: 12:04 AM on Tuesday 25 April

Youths declare word of God

MERE NALEBA
Monday, April 24, 2017

Update: 7:44PM YOUTHS from local Christian Mission Fellowship churches across the country took centre stage today declaring the word of God during the week-long conference.

The conference is currently happening at the CMF church located in Kinoya, Suva.

The conference is always something church members look forward to as it provides the platform for missionaries serving abroad, in remote and rural locations as well as maritime islands to share experiences of being servants of God in foreign countries.

World Harvest Broadcasting Network manager Fauoro Titifanua said the conference was an annual event, which featured as a reunion for the CMF family worldwide.

�We have more than 5000 church members in the country and this is the one time they all come together to share their stories. Anyone is welcome to join us during our 6pm service every night,� Ms Titifanua said.








