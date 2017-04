/ Front page / News

Update: 3:49PM PREPARATIONS for next month's Fiji Fact have started and Labasa soccer team is determined to win the competition.

Labasa Soccer vice president Varun Anand said the team had continued training and never gone on a break since its last matches at the Vodafone Premiere League tournament early this month.

"We won the Fiji Fact in 2015 and we are doing our best to win it again this year," Anand said.

"We do know that it won't be easy but we are determined to do this for our fans."