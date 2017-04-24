Fiji Time: 6:59 PM on Monday 24 April

Institution restructures to industry needs

FELIX CHAUDHARY
Monday, April 24, 2017

Update: 3:43PM THE Fiji National University's National Training and Productivity Centre has undergone a restructure to ensure efficiency and improved responsiveness to the industry needs, says acting director Penitiko Taoi.

He made the comment while opening the Workshop on Management Consultancy in Total Quality Management held in partnership with the Asian Productivity Organisation that began in Nadi this morning.

He said the three training divisions of NTPC were Division of Business and Information Technology, Division of Executive Management and Hospitality Services and Division of Technical Training.

"At NTPC, we conduct approximately 2000 short-to-medium term training programs, which last from one day to several weeks," Mr Taoi said.

"The training programs are targeted towards building industry capacity and equipping professionals, individuals and school leavers with relevant and contemporary skills for a sustainable career.

"Annually, we train over 13,000 participants and in addition to this, NTPC also provides informal and formal consultancy services to its clients."








