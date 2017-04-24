Fiji Time: 6:59 PM on Monday 24 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Fiji Police salute efforts behind clean Games spirit

TIMOCI VULA
Monday, April 24, 2017

Update: 3:37PM NO major incidents were reported from the country's biggest secondary school athletic meet - the Coca-Cola Games that ended in Suva last weekend.

And the Fiji Police Force has saluted and extended its gratitude to all students, teachers, parents, supporters and all those involved in the games for making the event largely incident-free.

Chief of Operations ACP Rusiate Tudravu said despite a few very minor incidents which were quickly dealt with, there werwe no major cases.

"We would like to thank teachers, parents, guardians and supporters for being good role models for students," ACP Tudravu said.

"We also admire the level of professionalism and sportsmanship displayed by participating students and this we believe is indicative of the guidance and direction given to them prior to the games by all relevant stakeholders."

He also extended Fiji Police's congratulations to everyone involved in ensuring the children were able to enjoy themselves throughout the three days of competition.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65410.6351
JPY 53.691150.6911
GBP 0.37740.3694
EUR 0.45250.4405
NZD 0.69880.6658
AUD 0.64790.6229
USD 0.48740.4704

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 21st, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Possible mole in party
  2. iTaukei issues
  3. Airport plan for Labasa
  4. Miss World Fiji to focus on issues affecting children
  5. Fijiana step up
  6. Cruise visitor rating 'low'
  7. A mother's sacrifice
  8. Focus on Constitution
  9. EDITOR
  10. Fiji, US team up on climate

Top Stories this Week

  1. Death sparks anger Wednesday (19 Apr)
  2. Students question Attorney-General on salaries of ministers Tuesday (18 Apr)
  3. Cokes17: Maia breaks record Thursday (20 Apr)
  4. Money and gold Tuesday (18 Apr)
  5. Sawani cheerleaders Thursday (20 Apr)
  6. Nominate while you can Saturday (22 Apr)
  7. Search party finds wreck Tuesday (18 Apr)
  8. 30-year record stands Thursday (20 Apr)
  9. Cokes17: RKS, ACS maintain lead Friday (21 Apr)
  10. Cokes17: Natabua's Tuvusa wins Blue Ribbon title Friday (21 Apr)