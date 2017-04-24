Fiji Police salute efforts behind clean Games spirit

/ Front page / News

Update: 3:37PM NO major incidents were reported from the country's biggest secondary school athletic meet - the Coca-Cola Games that ended in Suva last weekend.

And the Fiji Police Force has saluted and extended its gratitude to all students, teachers, parents, supporters and all those involved in the games for making the event largely incident-free.

Chief of Operations ACP Rusiate Tudravu said despite a few very minor incidents which were quickly dealt with, there werwe no major cases.

"We would like to thank teachers, parents, guardians and supporters for being good role models for students," ACP Tudravu said.

"We also admire the level of professionalism and sportsmanship displayed by participating students and this we believe is indicative of the guidance and direction given to them prior to the games by all relevant stakeholders."

He also extended Fiji Police's congratulations to everyone involved in ensuring the children were able to enjoy themselves throughout the three days of competition.