WAF attends to two burst mains

Update: 3:21PM TWO burst main pipelines - one along Princess Road and the other in Kasavu - today are being attended to by engineers from the Water Authority of Fiji.

It has advised residential customers in those respective areas to store and use water wisely during the temporary period required to address those problems.

For the burst main at the Kasavu Bridge, areas affected include Baulevu, Koroiqaqa, Waidra, Kasavu and Drekeinakelo.

They were advised to expect water disruptions until 3pm, and water supply to be restored at 4pm later today.

Similarly, residents of Sawani, Koroi and Qiolevu experienced water disruptions subsequent to a burst main at Navitoko.

Supply was expected to be restored at 3pm.

Customers who have further queries are advised to contract the WAF office on 3346 777, and on their mobile short code 5777, and or email contact@waf.com.fj.