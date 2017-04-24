Forecasters enhance knowledge on weather warning systems

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Mereani Ravu (right) with other participants attend the Basic Instruction Package for Meteorological Technicians Training in Nadi this morning. Picture: REINAL CHAND

Update: 2:55PM A FIVE-day regional training for meteorological technicians began in Nadi this morning at the Fiji Meteorological Services office.

Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport deputy secretary Manasa Lesuma said the World meteorological Organisation basic instruction package for Meteorological Technicians training provided basic instructions for weather forecasters.

He said the forecasters played a vital role in providing efficient warning systems and daily weather bulletins.

The training was organised by Government and the Japan International Cooperation Agency.