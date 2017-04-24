Fiji Time: 6:59 PM on Monday 24 April

Science network to explore seismic events

FELIX CHAUDHARY
Monday, April 24, 2017

Update: 2:50PM THE increase in seismic and tsunami events in the southwest Pacific region, especially the Solomon Islands, Fiji and New Zealand, will be discussed during the Pacific Islands Science Technology and Resources Network (STAR) in Nadi on June 26 this year.

Papers that will be delivered during the conference will explore the science behind the events, their effects on local communities and the processes that were implemented to manage response and recovery.

The conference will be co-sponsored by the Government of Fiji and the Geoscience Division of the Pacific Community (SPC). The conference is also supported by the Circum-Pacific Council.








