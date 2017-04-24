Major fire averted at RB Patel Centrepoint

/ Front page / News

Update: 1:18PM FIRE fighters from the National Fire Authority averted a major fire disaster at the RB Centrepoint in Laucala Beach following a fire incident which destroyed a tyre centre at the back of the RB Centrepoint building last night.

At 7.59pm, Valelevu Fire Station received the fire emergency call and immediately responded.

The fire team arrived at the scene at 8.07pm and saw the tyre centre fully engulfed in flames.

A statement from NFA stated fire fighters used deliveries of water from two fire trucks to extinguish the fire and stopped it from spreading to the RB Patel Supermarket and other businesses in the complex.

NFA investigations are underway to determine the cause of the fire.