Missionaries share their stories

+ Enlarge this image Members of the CMF youth perform an item during the welcome service of the 27th annual CMF conference at the World Harvest Centre in Kinoya yesterday. Picture: JONA KONATACI

MISSIONARIES from more than 100 countries around the world will be sharing their experiences with members of the Christian Mission Fellowship (CMF) at the World Harvest Centre during their 27th annual conference this week.

More than 4000 people gathered at the church yesterday to witness the ordination of new pastors for the year.

World Harvest Broadcasting Network manager Fauoro Titifanua says the event will be enlightening as missionaries are given the opportunity to tell stories of their work while out on the fields. She said it was also a platform for discussions with the church to partner with them and extend their work in the mission fields.

"The missionaries are based in more than a 100 nations, but we have grouped them into continents, so we have the six continents here," she said.

"This year is declared as the year of growth, so we expect people to go back with something that will help us to grow as an individual, as a family, as a community, as a church and as a nation."

Ms Titifanua encouraged members of the public to join in on the event as it would be a great opportunity to hear the Word of God, participate in discussions with renowned guest speakers and be empowered.

The week-long conference will end on Friday.