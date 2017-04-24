Fiji Time: 1:00 PM on Monday 24 April

SPC complements regional health network

Vishaal Kumar
Monday, April 24, 2017

IMPROVING the effectiveness and efficiency of health service delivery and workforce development in the Pacific is the main focus of the Pacific Community (SPC).

In welcoming the initiative, SPC's public health director Dr Paula Vivili said SPC was continuing its support towards the regional health architecture.

"The expansion of the division's role complements its ongoing work in strengthening the regional health architecture including SPC's secretariat support for the annual Pacific Heads of Health and the biennial Pacific Health Ministers meetings," Dr Vivili said.

"This new initiative is a broader regional program that builds on the recently completed Australian Government funded Strengthening Specialised Clinical Services (SSCSiP) in the Pacific Program which was hosted by the Fiji National University's College of Medicine, Nursing and Health Sciences.

Under the 'Pacific Regional Clinical Services and Workforce Improvement Program', SPC will have a key role in strengthening the networks of clinical professionals and institutions, and improving the production and exchange of information between clinical health stakeholders.

The six-year project also contributes to the establishment of the only biomedical technician training program in the region, hosted at the Fiji National University.








