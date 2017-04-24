Fiji Time: 1:00 PM on Monday 24 April

Visit by Speaker enlightens villagers

Alisi Vucago
Monday, April 24, 2017

VIRIA villagers in Naitasiri were thankful for the Meet the Speaker Program where they got the opportunity to meet the Speaker of Parliamenrt, Dr Jiko Luveni, for the first time last week and learn about the mechanics of Parliament.

Vunivalu, Ratu Orisi Ramumu said th­ey were grateful because this was the first time a Parliament Speaker visited their village to enlighten them about the work of Parliament.

"Now when we watch television, we better understand the work of Parliament and how parliamentarians act during Parliament sitting," he said.

"We only hope that she gets re-elected as Speaker so that she can visit our village again in future."

Village headman Naima Tanau said at first they thought the visit was a political one, but after the presentation, they clearly understood the difference between the roles of Parliament, Government and the judiciary.

"We encourage other villages in Naitasiri to get hold of this opportunity as it will help us better understand the role of Parliament and how we can engage with them, especially before the elections in 2018."

The team also visited Nacokaika Village as well as part of their Parliament Bus program.








