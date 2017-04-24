$64k new road plan

/ Front page / News

MORE than a week after cutting through the long winding hills to make a road for their village, the elders of Narokorokoyawa and Korovou villages in the district of Noemalu in Naitasiri have embarked on a $64,000 project plan to upgrade a new road.

The villages made headlines recently after they had laboriously cut through the hills for two miles to make a road which would enable six villages in the area to transport crops across, including schoolchildren.

When a team from this newspaper visited the village which is about a three -hour drive to the highlands of Viti Levu from Suva, the villagers had already transferred a digger across a bridge which they built from bamboos.

The bridge cradles a river separating Sawanikula Village and the new road which leads to the villages of Narokorokoyawa, Korovou, Mataiwailevu, Nasava, Nasauvere and Tubarua.

"We have decided to fund our own road to make it easier for our people," said Ratu Josaia Qereqeretabua, the head of the Narokorokoyawa clan.

"For too long we have suffered in silence, having to carry our pregnant women through harsh treks to access health care and taking our crops to the market and so on.

"We've decided enough is enough. We're not going to wait for the Government to do things for us."

The villagers managed to raise $50,000 for their road. They made a deposit of $34,000 for a digger to gravel the road.

With $16,000 left, they aim to raise $18,000 to make up another $34,000 for machinery.

Before making the road, the villagers had to follow the treks near the Wainimala river for two hours before reaching their destination.

Now they can easily reach the villages of Narokorokoyawa and Korovou within 40 minutes by vehicle.

Also interesting to note was a sign placed on the side of the stream charging anyone $50 for using the road. According to Mr Qereqeretabua, this was for the sweat and injuries suffered by their young men in making the bamboo bridge, which connects to the new road.