Fiji Fashion Week marks 10 years

Vishaal Kumar
Monday, April 24, 2017

THE Fiji Fashion Week (FJFW) celebrated its 10th anniversary to mark its achievements and success in the industry in Suva on Saturday.

Managing director Ellen Whippy-Knight said FJFW was a commercial objective industry that they were working towards in terms of designers having a market where they could show and expose their skills in return for orders.

"Tonight is a celebration of 10 years of fantastic achievement by the FJFW and its team in creating a very relevant new industry," Ms Whippy-Knight said on Saturday.

"We have got a lot of new talent in the market. We have emerging designers who have been looking for an outlet to showcase their work and we got established designers who are actually working with us since 2008 and now operating businesses themselves."

Ms Whippy-Knight said FJFW had major plans for the future that would help shape the fashion industry in the country.

"For the future, we are actually looking at other organisations, fashion counsellors and other people coming on board to take FJFW forward in terms of its development, growing and expanding the industry and to increase the opportunity for designers to get the markets," she said.

Ms Whippy-Knight said FJFW played a vital role in establishing the fashion industry in some countries in the Pacific.

"FJFW is the biggest premium fashion show in the South Pacific, and we are responsible for creating fashion industry in Samoa, Solomon Islands, PNG and we are working with other regions to help them establish their own fashion weeks."








