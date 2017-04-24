Six found on island

/ Front page / News

THE search for six villagers of Waciwaci on Lakeba in Lau reported missing since Saturday has been called off after the group was found on Auia Island yesterday morning.

The group left the village in a red boat fitted with a 40hp engine to spearfish in waters between Waciwaci and Auia Island.

Waciwaci villager Kelepi Buli was among the six who were reported missing.

He said the group left the village at 8am.

When the group reached their destination, Mr Buli and three men got off the boat to spearfish at the reef while the other two took the boat to a different fishing spot.

He said about 3pm the pair had not returned as planned and they suspected something was wrong.

"Their engine died and the waves carried them on to the reef," he said.

Mr Buli said they then swam to Auia Island. He said it took them more than three hours to reach land.

"While swimming, all I could think about was reaching shore before it got dark," he said.

"I am so thankful no one was hurt and it made me realise I must be alive because I have a purpose to fulfil on this earth."

The other two men supposedly ended up on a different side of Auia Island.

Police and villagers found the group at 5am yesterday after searching for the party throughout the night.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro confirmed the rescued fishermen were in good health.