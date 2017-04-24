Family seeks help after losing home in fire

/ Front page / News

A FAMILY of Nakuta settlement outside Viria in Naitaisiri is homeless after their corrugated iron house was burnt to the ground on Friday night.

Distraught home owner Leveni Waitui said the incident happened about 9pm while his sister was at home with the family.

Mr Waitui said he was at work when the incident happened.

"Everything happened instantly. I have no other place to go and it would be grateful if some sort of assistance can be given to help me start rebuilding," Mr Waitui said.

"The damage to the house is roughly $25,000 and my years of hard work just perished within minutes."

Mr Waitui's sister, Melaia Lutunabiau, said the fire started at the back of the house and caught them off guard.

"I was in front with my son, brother and granddaughter when we realised the smoke. We then threw some water to prevent the fire from spreading to the nearby house," Ms Lutunabiau said.

"We couldn't save any of our belongings in my brother's house. It is very sad as two of his children are going to school.

"We are a poor family and everything was just becoming rosy for my family when this disaster struck.

"We are thankful for the support shown by nearby villagers in helping the family with rations and clothing."

Ms Lutunabiau said the family had been living in the area for the past 50 years.

Anyone wishing to help the family can do so by depositing assistance into their Westpac Bank account number 9804253079.