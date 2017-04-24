Fiji Time: 1:00 PM on Monday 24 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Family seeks help after losing home in fire

Vishaal Kumar
Monday, April 24, 2017

A FAMILY of Nakuta settlement outside Viria in Naitaisiri is homeless after their corrugated iron house was burnt to the ground on Friday night.

Distraught home owner Leveni Waitui said the incident happened about 9pm while his sister was at home with the family.

Mr Waitui said he was at work when the incident happened.

"Everything happened instantly. I have no other place to go and it would be grateful if some sort of assistance can be given to help me start rebuilding," Mr Waitui said.

"The damage to the house is roughly $25,000 and my years of hard work just perished within minutes."

Mr Waitui's sister, Melaia Lutunabiau, said the fire started at the back of the house and caught them off guard.

"I was in front with my son, brother and granddaughter when we realised the smoke. We then threw some water to prevent the fire from spreading to the nearby house," Ms Lutunabiau said.

"We couldn't save any of our belongings in my brother's house. It is very sad as two of his children are going to school.

"We are a poor family and everything was just becoming rosy for my family when this disaster struck.

"We are thankful for the support shown by nearby villagers in helping the family with rations and clothing."

Ms Lutunabiau said the family had been living in the area for the past 50 years.

Anyone wishing to help the family can do so by depositing assistance into their Westpac Bank account number 9804253079.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65410.6351
JPY 53.691150.6911
GBP 0.37740.3694
EUR 0.45250.4405
NZD 0.69880.6658
AUD 0.64790.6229
USD 0.48740.4704

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 21st, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. iTaukei issues
  2. Possible mole in party
  3. Airport plan for Labasa
  4. Cruise visitor rating 'low'
  5. Miss World Fiji to focus on issues affecting children
  6. Focus on Constitution
  7. Fijiana step up
  8. EDITOR
  9. Fiji, US team up on climate
  10. State spends big on diving complications

Top Stories this Week

  1. Death sparks anger Wednesday (19 Apr)
  2. Students question Attorney-General on salaries of ministers Tuesday (18 Apr)
  3. Cokes17: Maia breaks record Thursday (20 Apr)
  4. Money and gold Tuesday (18 Apr)
  5. Sawani cheerleaders Thursday (20 Apr)
  6. Nominate while you can Saturday (22 Apr)
  7. Search party finds wreck Tuesday (18 Apr)
  8. 30-year record stands Thursday (20 Apr)
  9. Cokes17: RKS, ACS maintain lead Friday (21 Apr)
  10. Cokes17: Natabua's Tuvusa wins Blue Ribbon title Friday (21 Apr)