Couple looks into scenic train tours

Kalesi Mele
Monday, April 24, 2017

A CHINESE couple is set to begin their new tourism venture called Farer Train in Fiji within the next two months.

Arthur Yang and Elena Pan, who are managing directors, say they have made arrangements with the Fiji Sugar Corporation to use the tramlines with trains or carriages expected to fit about 30 passengers.

The business is expected to have its base close the Nadi International Airport with customers having the choice to either travel to Lautoka or towards Sigatoka.

"We have different programs ready, one we can let passengers drive the train and we instruct, but ideally the train is for sight-seeing. Customers have options on which direction they want to take," Mr Yang said.

"For those who choose to go towards Lautoka, they have many attractions along the way inclusive of Zip Fiji, and Sleeping Giant and we'll provide passage towards First Landing Resort.

"For those who choose to go towards Sigatoka, we know the Coral Coast has many beautiful hotels and they are destined to pass these and travel right towards the Fiji Marriott Momi Bay Resort."

He added they were paying a levy to the FSC to use the tramlines and have a schedule in place to ensure programs between the two companies do not clash.








