Orchid Fiji helps address mental health issues

Kalesi Mele
Monday, April 24, 2017

THE Orchid Fiji has ventured into a new wellness program to help community members around the Lautoka-Nadi area live a healthy life and better address issues of mental health.

General manager Mitimiti Dreunimisimisi said the program, which commenced on Saturday, included regular workshops with health professionals who provided participants with tips on how they could better address health issues.

Iridologist and biopsychologist Celeste Preece was guest speaker at the event.

Iridology is the study of the iris of the eye for indications of bodily health and disease.

Ms Dreumisimisi said they hoped to also enlighten participants of local foods and their benefits to promoting healthier living.

"Celeste takes pictures of the eyes and looks at the different shadings and is able to associate the different shadings to a particular organ and it's amazing how the individuals speak about their health issues and it involves that particular organ that she has mentioned," she said.

"She also gives tips on how to better maintain their health and more on holistic healing."

She added 10 per cent of the proceeds collected from the workshops would be given to the Fiji Alliance for Mental Health.

Ms Preece said people needed to be more responsible for their health.

"Mental health is about understanding your neurotransmitters and how we send signals to our body cells every minute," he said.

"We choose our lifestyle of environment and food, we have the choice to be around good people or bad people, good food or bad food, to be more responsible for our own happiness means to be in control of our own choice day by day. Believe in the power of our own mind and body. Biopsychology is about connecting our strength of self healing and creating a positive reality, our perception on to life experiences."








