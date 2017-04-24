Fiji Time: 1:00 PM on Monday 24 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Trio in hospital after accident

Kalesi Mele
Monday, April 24, 2017

THREE people are admitted at the Lautoka Hospital after suffering injuries from an accident that occurred at Namaka, Nadi, on Saturday.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said a 51-year-old security officer of Nawaicoba, who was driving a private vehicle with three passengers, lost control of the car when he was allegedly trying to overtake a vehicle.

In the process, he went onto the oncoming lane and collided with a minibus. Because of the impact, the passengers were thrown back and the car landed on top of another vehicle.

Ms Naisoro said the driver fractured his right arm and two of his passengers also sustained injuries.

"Some are admitted at the Lautoka Hospital under observation. Others were treated at Nadi Hospital and sent home," she said.

Nadi resident Samu Dawai, who witnessed the event, alleged that the driver and passengers of the private vehicle had reeked of alcohol.

He claimed that in the process of trying to free the victims, he noted that they were drunk.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65410.6351
JPY 53.691150.6911
GBP 0.37740.3694
EUR 0.45250.4405
NZD 0.69880.6658
AUD 0.64790.6229
USD 0.48740.4704

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 21st, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. iTaukei issues
  2. Possible mole in party
  3. Airport plan for Labasa
  4. Cruise visitor rating 'low'
  5. Miss World Fiji to focus on issues affecting children
  6. Focus on Constitution
  7. Fijiana step up
  8. EDITOR
  9. Fiji, US team up on climate
  10. State spends big on diving complications

Top Stories this Week

  1. Death sparks anger Wednesday (19 Apr)
  2. Students question Attorney-General on salaries of ministers Tuesday (18 Apr)
  3. Cokes17: Maia breaks record Thursday (20 Apr)
  4. Money and gold Tuesday (18 Apr)
  5. Sawani cheerleaders Thursday (20 Apr)
  6. Nominate while you can Saturday (22 Apr)
  7. Search party finds wreck Tuesday (18 Apr)
  8. 30-year record stands Thursday (20 Apr)
  9. Cokes17: RKS, ACS maintain lead Friday (21 Apr)
  10. Cokes17: Natabua's Tuvusa wins Blue Ribbon title Friday (21 Apr)