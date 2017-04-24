Trio in hospital after accident

/ Front page / News

THREE people are admitted at the Lautoka Hospital after suffering injuries from an accident that occurred at Namaka, Nadi, on Saturday.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said a 51-year-old security officer of Nawaicoba, who was driving a private vehicle with three passengers, lost control of the car when he was allegedly trying to overtake a vehicle.

In the process, he went onto the oncoming lane and collided with a minibus. Because of the impact, the passengers were thrown back and the car landed on top of another vehicle.

Ms Naisoro said the driver fractured his right arm and two of his passengers also sustained injuries.

"Some are admitted at the Lautoka Hospital under observation. Others were treated at Nadi Hospital and sent home," she said.

Nadi resident Samu Dawai, who witnessed the event, alleged that the driver and passengers of the private vehicle had reeked of alcohol.

He claimed that in the process of trying to free the victims, he noted that they were drunk.