Cruise visitor rating 'low'

CRUISE visitor ratings for Fiji is among one of the lowest in the Pacific, says South Pacific Tourism Organisation chief executive officer Christopher Cocker.

During the Telecom Fiji Ltd-sponsored Nadi Chamber of Commerce Business forum on Saturday at Tanoa Skylodge Hotel in Nadi, Mr Cocker said this was largely because of the lack of innovation created for a specific hub for tourists from cruise liners.

"I was attending the Sea Trade Global exhibition convention, we met some of the cruise companies that served the Pacific and they gave us feedback on the ratings of the cruise visitors and for Fiji it was the lowest," Mr Cocker said.

"Normally for a good port you get a rating of eight and above. It's out of 10 and Fiji was about 7.2. The major feedback was that first impressions last and if you get off at the Suva port and Lautoka port, there's containers and it's a bad impression and off course the impressions of the islands when they get here is coconut trees, beautiful beaches, those aspects so it is something that Fiji can think of in doing better and have a specific port for cruise liners."

He said an added issue was the distance cruise liners have to travel to places like Fiji, Tonga and Samoa.

"More than 70 per cent of cruise tourists in the Pacific travel to Vanuatu and New Caledonia because the distance travelled is shorter.

"They take around five days travel to these two countries and for Fiji, Tonga and Samoa it takes considerably more time. I can say though that there are plans to have a specific port in Fiji to cater for cruise ships and sort of be the hub for the rest of the countries."