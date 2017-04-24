Fiji Time: 1:00 PM on Monday 24 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

State spends big on diving complications

Luke Rawalai
Monday, April 24, 2017

GOVERNMENT foots out $515,000 annually for treatment of injuries caused by underwater diving.

A latest study by the Wildlife Conservation Society and the Ministry of Fisheries indicated that since the sea cucumber fishery in the North was overexploited, fishermen are using underwater breathing apparatus (UBA) more to get to the last remaining sea cucumbers in the seabed.

It also said the Northern Division recorded the highest number of UBA exemption between 2012 and 2014, compared with the other three divisions.

"UBA study from this report shows an alarming rate of serious diving accidents with injured divers been admitted at the hyperbaric recompression chambers for treatment," the report said.

"Economic analyses showed an annual cost to the national health system in treating injured divers is $515,000.

"The same study also reveals that allowing UBA for harvesting sea cucumbers has a negative social impact."

The study also revealed that Fiji's status of sea cucumber fishery was in a perilous state, which desperately needed a major shift in management strategy in order to safeguard the fishery.

"The report does support the ban in the use of UBA and it recommends for the total ban of UBA due to its impact to the society and the economy," the study said.

"Inaction in improving the status of the fishery will result in loss of biodiversity and some local species extinctions and this could lead to long-term loss of valuable livelihood resources for current and future generations of Fijians."

Last month, Minister for Fisheries Semi Koroilavesau said Government had banned the use of UBA but there were some backyard shops that still promoted such diving activities.

He said the ministry did not have the manpower to monitor all the beche-de-mer exporters which was why they were urging all exporters to work with the ministry in the quest to sustain Fiji's dwindling sea cucumber population.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65410.6351
JPY 53.691150.6911
GBP 0.37740.3694
EUR 0.45250.4405
NZD 0.69880.6658
AUD 0.64790.6229
USD 0.48740.4704

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 21st, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. iTaukei issues
  2. Possible mole in party
  3. Airport plan for Labasa
  4. Cruise visitor rating 'low'
  5. Miss World Fiji to focus on issues affecting children
  6. Focus on Constitution
  7. Fijiana step up
  8. EDITOR
  9. Fiji, US team up on climate
  10. State spends big on diving complications

Top Stories this Week

  1. Death sparks anger Wednesday (19 Apr)
  2. Students question Attorney-General on salaries of ministers Tuesday (18 Apr)
  3. Cokes17: Maia breaks record Thursday (20 Apr)
  4. Money and gold Tuesday (18 Apr)
  5. Sawani cheerleaders Thursday (20 Apr)
  6. Nominate while you can Saturday (22 Apr)
  7. Search party finds wreck Tuesday (18 Apr)
  8. 30-year record stands Thursday (20 Apr)
  9. Cokes17: RKS, ACS maintain lead Friday (21 Apr)
  10. Cokes17: Natabua's Tuvusa wins Blue Ribbon title Friday (21 Apr)