State spends big on diving complications

+ Enlarge this image Sainiana Qaranivalu and Lavenia Tinai with beche-de-mer at the Tabia hot spring after a night of diving at sea. Picture: LUKE RAWALAI

GOVERNMENT foots out $515,000 annually for treatment of injuries caused by underwater diving.

A latest study by the Wildlife Conservation Society and the Ministry of Fisheries indicated that since the sea cucumber fishery in the North was overexploited, fishermen are using underwater breathing apparatus (UBA) more to get to the last remaining sea cucumbers in the seabed.

It also said the Northern Division recorded the highest number of UBA exemption between 2012 and 2014, compared with the other three divisions.

"UBA study from this report shows an alarming rate of serious diving accidents with injured divers been admitted at the hyperbaric recompression chambers for treatment," the report said.

"Economic analyses showed an annual cost to the national health system in treating injured divers is $515,000.

"The same study also reveals that allowing UBA for harvesting sea cucumbers has a negative social impact."

The study also revealed that Fiji's status of sea cucumber fishery was in a perilous state, which desperately needed a major shift in management strategy in order to safeguard the fishery.

"The report does support the ban in the use of UBA and it recommends for the total ban of UBA due to its impact to the society and the economy," the study said.

"Inaction in improving the status of the fishery will result in loss of biodiversity and some local species extinctions and this could lead to long-term loss of valuable livelihood resources for current and future generations of Fijians."

Last month, Minister for Fisheries Semi Koroilavesau said Government had banned the use of UBA but there were some backyard shops that still promoted such diving activities.

He said the ministry did not have the manpower to monitor all the beche-de-mer exporters which was why they were urging all exporters to work with the ministry in the quest to sustain Fiji's dwindling sea cucumber population.