LTA out to buy scales

THE Land Transport Authority (LTA) in Labasa is in the process of acquiring five additional sets of portable scales and eight vehicles to clamp down overloading in the North.

Responding to earlier comments by the Fiji Roads Authority (FRA), LTA said the portable scales would assist the authority carry out operations more effectively and efficiently.

The statement also revealed that Labasa was one of the sites identified by LTA where fixed weighbridges would be set up to have a check and balance system soon.

FRA chief executive officer John Hutchinson said the continuous operation of overloaded vehicles, particularly logging trucks had contributed to deteriorating road conditions in the past few months.

Mr Hutchinson said the authority had received a very large number of complaints from the public about road conditions in the North.

"The complaints were justified as road conditions have deteriorated considerably through a combination of super saturated ground conditions as a result of the almost constant rain since December 2016," he said

"This was aggravated by the continued operation of overloaded vehicles, particularly logging trucks, on roads.

"The weather has prevented the FRA from undertaking effective repairs and maintenance."

Mr Hutchinson said despite efforts by the authority to undertake repairs, their good work has been undone by overloaded vehicles.

Members of the public in Labasa and Savusavu say overloaded logging trucks were currently operating on roads in the North under the cover of darkness.

Savusavu resident, James Naicker said logging truck drivers were now operating in the dark to evade authorities.

Mr Naicker said they continued overloading their trucks without being detected.

Labasa Town resident, Jovesa Jitoko said logging trucks operating at night were a nuisance to homes in the town area.