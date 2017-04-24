Fiji Time: 1:00 PM on Monday 24 April

Minister calls for mechanisation

Luke Rawalai
Monday, April 24, 2017

FIJI needs to join the rest of the world in mechanising its rice farming, says Assistant Minister for Agriculture, Viam Pillay.

Speaking at the National Rice Day celebrations at the Dreketi Rice Irrigation Station on Friday, Mr Pillay said modern rice farming was less labour-intensive and much more efficient than traditional rice farming.

Mr Pillay said farmers would have higher profits, encouraging more investment.

"So modernisation is the key to increasing yield, putting more land under cultivation, and creating dynamism and enthusiasm in the Fijian rice market," he said.

"To make sure we get the greatest possible benefit from this new technology, the Chinese Government has also provided rice cultivation machines for farmers in the country and we are grateful to them.

"When we are able to combine these machines with farmers trained for better production, we will restore our rice industry, increase production, reduce our imports and improve our food security."

"There is also the opportunity of having organic rice farming which we must explore to gain a comparative advantage by using the Fijian brand," he said.

"Government's commitment to building a robust rice industry does not begin or end with the National Rice Day because we will continue to research new rice varieties and rice cultivation techniques because we recognise the importance the rice industry holds for our economy.

"As new technology becomes available, we will use it to further develop our rice industry."








