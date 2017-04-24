Farmers back move

/ Front page / News

THE Agriculture Ministry will look into the clustering of farmers and fishermen to strengthen supply chains to the new Agro Marketing Authority (AMA) centre in Savusavu.

Addressing farmers in Savusavu last week, Assistant Minister for Agriculture, Viam Pillay said this also needed to be implanted for the planned centre scheduled to be opened in Dama soon.

Mr Pillay said the key was to maintain a consistent supply of high quality agriculture and fisheries products.

"Let me state also that having an established office alone may not suffice to enhancing income levels of our rural farmers and fishermen and meet our ever increasing local and export market demands," he said.

"Let me suggest that the AMA, with agriculture and fisheries officials in the North, seriously look at contracting and clustering of farmers and fishermen to strengthen the supply chain."

Wainunu dalo farmer, Waisake Tobia said the idea was a good one for farmers in the North.

Mr Tobia said for farmers such as him who farmed and lived in the interior of rural Vanua Levu faced big problems accessing the market.

He said with the opening of the centres, it would be easier for farmers to sell and get real worth for their produce when compared to selling them to middlemen at the markets in Savusavua and Labasa which was dependent mostly on the farmers' ability to bargain with the buyer.