Fiji Time: 1:01 PM on Monday 24 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Farmers back move

Luke Rawalai
Monday, April 24, 2017

THE Agriculture Ministry will look into the clustering of farmers and fishermen to strengthen supply chains to the new Agro Marketing Authority (AMA) centre in Savusavu.

Addressing farmers in Savusavu last week, Assistant Minister for Agriculture, Viam Pillay said this also needed to be implanted for the planned centre scheduled to be opened in Dama soon.

Mr Pillay said the key was to maintain a consistent supply of high quality agriculture and fisheries products.

"Let me state also that having an established office alone may not suffice to enhancing income levels of our rural farmers and fishermen and meet our ever increasing local and export market demands," he said.

"Let me suggest that the AMA, with agriculture and fisheries officials in the North, seriously look at contracting and clustering of farmers and fishermen to strengthen the supply chain."

Wainunu dalo farmer, Waisake Tobia said the idea was a good one for farmers in the North.

Mr Tobia said for farmers such as him who farmed and lived in the interior of rural Vanua Levu faced big problems accessing the market.

He said with the opening of the centres, it would be easier for farmers to sell and get real worth for their produce when compared to selling them to middlemen at the markets in Savusavua and Labasa which was dependent mostly on the farmers' ability to bargain with the buyer.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65410.6351
JPY 53.691150.6911
GBP 0.37740.3694
EUR 0.45250.4405
NZD 0.69880.6658
AUD 0.64790.6229
USD 0.48740.4704

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 21st, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. iTaukei issues
  2. Possible mole in party
  3. Airport plan for Labasa
  4. Cruise visitor rating 'low'
  5. Miss World Fiji to focus on issues affecting children
  6. Focus on Constitution
  7. Fijiana step up
  8. EDITOR
  9. Fiji, US team up on climate
  10. State spends big on diving complications

Top Stories this Week

  1. Death sparks anger Wednesday (19 Apr)
  2. Students question Attorney-General on salaries of ministers Tuesday (18 Apr)
  3. Cokes17: Maia breaks record Thursday (20 Apr)
  4. Money and gold Tuesday (18 Apr)
  5. Sawani cheerleaders Thursday (20 Apr)
  6. Nominate while you can Saturday (22 Apr)
  7. Search party finds wreck Tuesday (18 Apr)
  8. 30-year record stands Thursday (20 Apr)
  9. Cokes17: RKS, ACS maintain lead Friday (21 Apr)
  10. Cokes17: Natabua's Tuvusa wins Blue Ribbon title Friday (21 Apr)