Hearing aids bring sweet sounds to twins

+ Enlarge this image Arun Kumar (left) and Atish Kumar with their hearing aid in Lautoka. Picture: BALJEET SINGH

TWINS Arun and Atish Kumar were left feeling completely happy when they received their hearing aid and found out they could hear properly after 49 years.

The pair had grown up in Sabeto and worked as labourers in a nearby sugarcane farm from as early as eight years old after dropping out of school.

Their hearing impairment had left them at a disadvantage, despite being interested in learning.

Now married and with children of their own, their respective families were elated with this new development, having struggled to communicate with the pair for years.

Atish's wife, Manjula Lata said they had to check several times if her husband could really hear.

"We were surprised because for years, I have tried to get help for him and nothing ever really worked out.

"When he got his hearing aid, I was surprised at how receptive he was to everything we were saying. I asked him to go outside a few metres away from the house just to check if his hearing was better.

"I can't explain how happy we were to see him smiling and shouting from his end that he could hear us clearly."

The pair had received their hearing aid from the Project Heaven Trust, an organisation that travels across the country holding ear and eye screenings for schools and neighbouring communities.

Arun had left his Johnson Rd home in Lautoka to travel to Vitogo after hearing word that a team there could help him hear properly.

Project director Dr Kitione Rawalai said it took a while for Arun to hear his name being uttered.

"It's such a blessing to have to witness that moment when they can finally hear," he said.

"When we gave him the hearing aid and called his name he was looking around wondering what it was he was hearing and we had to tell him it was us calling his name.

"People like Arun have lived in such a state for so long they think it's normal, so it takes them a bit of time to adjust. But it definitely makes your job more purposeful when you know you were able to help and I'm glad they came at the right time."